AHRC observes Patriot Day, September 11:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the nation in observing the 17th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

As we observe Patriot Day, we urge all citizens to actively engage in public service to honor the day. The US Congress declared September 11 Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as Patriot Day. It is a day to remember the national tragedy while engaging in civic and educational activities.

On this day, AHRC-USA reaffirms that safety and human rights are compatible, and indeed, respecting human rights promotes security. As Americans, we should strive to be both secure and free.

Patriot day serves as a constant reminder that terrorism, extremism, and violence are our common enemy. In response to hate and ignorance, we advocate for staying faithful to true American values, celebrating religious and cultural coexistence, and diversity. On this day and every day, we stand against the voices of intolerance, acts of hate, violence and terrorism, locally and internationally.

"We urge everyone to observe Patriot day by attending the many activities scheduled and by volunteering," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Terrorism is a challenge at the local, state, national and international level," added Hamad. "It is our collective responsibility, all of us of all backgrounds, to make sure that our country is free and safe," concluded Hamad.