WORLD CHARITY DAY: Dame Okowa Pays N5.1 Million Hospital Bills For 25 Patients

Wife of the Delta State governor, Dame Edith Okowa, has lifted the financial burden of 25 patients with N5.1 million after they have been certified healthy and discharged from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, but were unable to pay their hospital bills.

Speaking Tuesday at this year’s International Day of Charity, the governor’s wife through her Pet Project, 05 Initiative, said, she and her team were at FMC not only to make merry but to extend hands of fellowship to the needy.

“We are invited here not only to celebrate but also to see how we can be of help to those who are unable to offset their bills”, noting that the day was meant for all and sundry to render help to indigent people, stressing, “the International Day of Charity is not solely for 05 team”.

Hear her: “there is somebody you can help. You may not have so much to give, your smile; a word of encouragement, sharing your food with the hungry will go a long way to lighten the dark for the needy.

“Some people with various health concerns are in the hospital, they cannot afford to buy their drugs let alone pay their bills. There are families whose children are out of school because they cannot pay their fees. Children are roaming the streets, they need love and care; indeed we have the needy everywhere around us”.

While noting that it was a great day to create awareness and provide a platform to carry out charitable work, “that is why we are cashing in to contribute our quota to humanity”, citing Matthew 25:35-36 as their driving force.

Dame Okowa, charged the beneficiaries to ensure they take their medications regularly as they go back home.

She commended the management of the tertiary health facility for partnering with 05’ Initiative, for helping the common man and attending to the health need of patients who come knocking.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), of FMC, Dr Victor Osiatuma, thanked the governor’s wife for coming to defray the medical bills of 25 patients.

“We cannot thank you and your 05’ Initiative enough for these philanthropic gestures to our patients. It is our prayer that God will continue to keep, prosper and bless you and your family for every one of us and the whole people of Delta State”.

One of the beneficiaries, Lazarus Promise, who has spent nine months in the hospital, appreciated the governor’s wife for coming to “rescue” them.

It would be recalled that the governor’s wife and her team while marking the same event in 2017, at FMC, paid defrayed medical bills of N4 million for 13 patients.