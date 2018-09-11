Suspect In The Murder Of A Police Sargent In Lagos Arrested

The man who allegedly killed a police sergeant at Haruna Bus Stop by College Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos State has been arrested.

The suspect identified as Malik Onebiri, alias Kobad Baron was arrested at his hideout in Gboko, Benue state by detectives attached to Area ‘G’ Command, Ogba.

According to a police statement, a mob comprising mainly of members of the notorious Eiye confraternity attacked a police patrol team stationed at Haruna Bus Stop by College Road, Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba.

They also vandalised a patrol car and killed Sergeant Collins Esiabor in the process.

After the killing, the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal vowed that the Command would arrest those behind the dastardly act.

Edgal said that the leader of the group, Malik Onebiri, alias Kobad Baron who allegedly fired the shot that killed the officer, could only run but not hide.

In keeping with the pledge, the operatives of the command attached to Area ‘G’ Command, Ogba, swung into action and have so far arrested 19 persons who took part in the crime.

Meanwhile, the arrow head of the group, one, Malik Onebiri, left the state immediately after the attack on the police team.

However, through discreet investigation carried out on the matter, police detectives arrested Malik Onebiri at his hideout in Gboko, Benue state.

Investigation thus far revealed that the notorious cultists attacked the police team to avenge the death of one of their members, who died while fleeing when he sighted a contingent of policemen on operational duties around Ifako-Ijaiye, Ogba.

He probably thought the police team came for his arrest and took to his heels, fatally injuring himself in the process. It was also discovered that nobody reported the fate of the boy said to be a member of the Eiye confraternity until his associates in the deadly cult group attacked the police patrol team.

Edgal reiterates that the command will visit the full weight of the law on anybody or group that resorts to self help or jungle justice in matters requiring the intervention of the law.