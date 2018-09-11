Cattle Sellers, Herdsmen, Others Buy Nomination Form For Gov. El-Rufai

Ahead of the 2019 elections, representatives of the Association of Cattle Sellers, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, and Sheikh Gumi Market Association have purchased the expression of interest and nomination form for the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Representatives of the groups presented the forms to the governor on Monday in Kaduna.

In a series of tweets via his official Twitter handle, the governor described the action “as one of the most pleasant surprises of his life”.

According to the Tweets, the groups decided “to come together to buy the nomination form for Governor Nasir Ahmad @elrufai in support of his giant unprecedented developmental”.

“Happening Now: Representatives of IPMAN, NATO, Sheikh Gumi Market Association and the Association of Cattle Sellers have come to present Governor @elrufai with the APC expression of interest and nomination forms which they bought for his re-election bid.

“The groups have said that they decided to come together to buy the nomination form for Governor Nasir Ahmad @elrufai in support of his giant unprecedented developmental strides in Kaduna State.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad @elrufai describing the moment as one of the most pleasant surprises of his life, thanked the groups for their thoughtfulness, criticisms and counsels at all times,” the tweet reads.