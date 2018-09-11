Sheikh Baba-Tune Of Kaduna Dies At 75

A renowned Kaduna based Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Usman Baba-Tune is dead. The scholar died yesterday evening following an illness.

Sole Administrator of Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology Makarfi, Kaduna State, Malam Yusuf Arrigassiyu, confirmed the death in Kaduna. Arrigassiyu said the cleric died yesterday evening after he was admitted at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Shika-Zaria two weeks ago.

Baba-Tune was the Chief Imam of NNPC Jumaat Mosque in Kaduna and had served as Chairman of Kaduna State Council of Imams. The cleric, who died at the age of 75, left behind two wives and 21 Children.

He has been buried at Dambo cemetery in Zaria.