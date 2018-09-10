Politics | 10 September 2018 21:02 CET
Former IG, Abba Ventures Into Politics - picks senatorial forms
Former Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba, has joined the race for the All Progressives Congress ticket for the Jigawa State central senatorial district.
Abba picked his nomination and expression of interest forms at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja, on Monday.
He told newsmen that he was in the race to bring quality representation for his constituents and contribute meaningfully to national development.