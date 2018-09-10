Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

Date: September 10, 2018

Re: OUR STAND: Coalition of 2019 APC Presidential Aspirants

1. We demand that President Muhammadu Buhari should reject the N45 million nomination forms purchased for him by a group for the following reasons:

(a) It fundamentally contravenes Section 91 (9) of the Electoral Law;

(b) The offer runs contrary to Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade; and,

(c) Though some aspirants can afford the exorbitant cost of the forms, such amount is clearly not affordable to many others, including President Buhari and particularly the youths and women of our great party, APC.

2. We demand that the party (APC) should, without further delay, scrap nomination fees, in line with the laws of land.

NB: Failure to adhere to the aforementioned demands will give us no other option than to lead the masses in conducting the primaries in line with extant electoral laws and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Long Live the All Progressive Congress (APC)!

Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!!

Signed:

2019 APC Presidential Aspirants*

Dr. SKC Ogbonnia*

Chief Charles Udeogaranya*

Alhaji Mumakai Unagha*