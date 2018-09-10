BBC Africa Eye presents a look inside the world of Kenya’s ‘Killer Cop”

For the first time cameras enter the world of one of Kenya’s most controversial police officers, who became national news after mobile footage showed him gunning down two apparently unarmed men in broad daylight in 2017.

BBC Africa Eye joins Corporal Ahmed Rashid as he seeks to rid the streets of gangsters and criminals in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Reporter Jamal Osman hears from Rashid’s supporters and critics, and questions Kenyan authorities on the state of law and order in the country.

Watch the full programme is here (on the BBC News Africa Youtube channel):