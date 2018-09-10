Delta APC Guber Aspirant Accuses Incumbent Of Financial Theft, Vows To Unseat Him

Just as political activities towards the general election gathers weight in Delta State, an aspirant under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, has indicted the incumbent governor of the state, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, for allegedly diverting federal allocations, Paris Club returns, Bailout funds and the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), of the state into private pocket.

Dr Ojougboh, gave the revelation Saturday when the 538 sacked Delta Line workers and a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), known as “I am a member of Government”, doled N22.5 million on the gubernatorial aspirant to enable him purchase the party’s expression and nomination forms at Royal Courtyard Hotel, Agbor, Ika South local government area of the state.

The governorship contender whose voice was emotionally laden said “I am really overwhelmed. I am surprised that you hear our cries, that our speeches and our efforts are heard and seen. What we have tried to make the government to do is to stop stealing the Paris funds, bailout funds, like to stop embezzling government funds, to undertake infrastructures that will stand the test of time, to provide healthcare for the people, provide power for the hospitals in Delta State, at least pay teachers their salaries”, he noted.

He said the financial commitment of Deltans towards his ambition was enough evidence that Deltans are listening and are tired of the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in the last 19 years, “and I am happy beyond words”, he said.

He promised to change the history and development of the state when he becomes the governor of the state, “those monies you made efforts to contribute; it is actually your widows mite, that is what you used to purchase this form”, assuring them that the effort would never be in vain.

He vowed that he administration would give Deltans good governance that would not embezzle public funds, “the government that will come out of it that by the grace of God we all here shall not steal people funds because if we stop stealing, there will be money for education, infrastructural development, for health, cultural development, tourism and for all of us to be happy but the problem is that only one man carries the money.

“You steal bailout fund, you steal Paris club funds, you steal federal allocation, and you steal internally generated revenue. Your children wants to give birth, they go to America. Meanwhile, you will not develop our hospital here”.

Ojougboh, who disclosed that the event coincided with his 59th year birthday, said he refused to unearth it to avoid people placing N500, 000 adverts that could change the life and situation of the needy on the pages of the newspapers, “so as a man with conscience, you should deemphasize your personal wealth and the wealth of your family. You should emphasize the wealth for all”.

He urged Deltans to redouble their efforts to ensure that he clinched the governorship come 2019, “I know that God will lead us there”, he added.

Earlier, Comrade Frank Nwabuike, who spoke on behalf of the sacked Delta Line workers disclosed that they came together to raise funds for him among themselves, “about 538 of us stand firmly behind you. If you multiply that number by five in each family, you have over 3000 votes for you already. We are solidly behind you because we are confident that you have the interest of Deltans at heart”.

Also, Dr Ebi Waboke, who spoke on behalf of the NGO said their membership cut across all strata of the society, noting that Deltans crave for good governance in order for them to feel the impact of government, “the people of Delta state are in dire need of good governance”.

According to him, the only way to go about it, was to participate in democracy and exercising their voting rights.

Highpoint of the event was the unveiling and presentation of the N22.5 million cheque to the guber hopeful.