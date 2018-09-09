PDP 2019: Atiku Attempts To Lure Other PDP Presidential Aspirants To Himself

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, one of the numerous presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken his campaign to another aspirant, Sen. Ahmad Makarki.

Abubakar was Nigeria’s former Vice President on the platform of PDP from 1999-2007 and Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna state was also the immediate past National Chairman of PDP.

Abubakar, on Saturday, visited Makarfi, at his residence in Kaduna to seek blessings of the PDP chieftain ahead of the party’s presidential primary for the 2019 general elections.

Atiku said the visit was aimed at seeking the support of Makarfi, who is also a presidential aspirant, as the party struggles to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described the APC government as a total failure and therefore, said the party must not be allowed to continue in office in 2019.

Atiku said he was willing to support any other candidate of the party that emerged through a credible process if he loses in the presidential primary.

On his part, Makarfi said both himself and Atiku Abubakar were eminently qualified for the country’s number one seat, adding that his presidential ambition was not a do or die affair.

In attendance at the meeting was the Director General of the Atiku Campaign Organization and former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as well as close associates of Senator Makarfi. (ChannelsTV)

Saraki joins the 2019 Presidential race

Other aspirants that Abubakar would have to contend with on the platform of PDP are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; his predecessor, David Mark; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; a former governor of Kano State, Rabi’u Kwankwaso; a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State

Tambuwal, defected from APC to join the race. Others are a former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa; a former governor of Plateau State, David Jang; a former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki; a former Kaduna North senator, Datti Baba-Ahmed; and former Senate President David Mark, the latest to join the race.