Abba Kyari: Stop Undermining Anti -graft Institutions-: Huriwa Tells Presidency:

A prominent civil Rights organization- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has accused the Presidency of incessantly interfering in the investigative functions of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in matters of graft allegations linking top Presidency officials so as to scuttle transparent probe of top Presidency officials.

HURIWA wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari has consistently defended his key allies accused of graft charges when the kernel of the constitution preaches equality before the law and equity is the hallmark of the pdinciple of rule of law just as the Rights group has tasked the President to suspend his chief of staff pendibg the outcone of a clean and transparent investigation. HURIWA expressed alarm that the life of the accuser may be endangered going by the very negative interpretation that the government has made over his well built allegations in which he even challenged the telecommunication forms to publish his many conversations with the chief of staff. Is the Presidency saying too that the accuser lied about his bereavement which attracted the visit to him of his big Cousin the Chif of Staff during whichbtime he alleged that his visitor promised him mouth watering contracts? How does the Presidency expect the man who alleged that he has been duped to know that that libe of job offer was not captured ib the current budget when the Presidency itself is secretive and had novrespect for transparency and accountability? Has Garba Shehu not heard of many government officials who loot public resources mindlessly even when they enjoy juicy packages and allowances? Does Garba Shehu not know that greed can make a man in high office to divert generators meant for his office and this crime has happened and is still happening? Why is he rambling about allegations thst ought to be dispassionately investigated if the presidency has no skeletons in their cupboard? So why not allow for transparent investigation?

HURIWA in a statement by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, condemned the tendencies on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari's office to always try to undermine the independence or operational autonomy of the anti graft body through outright blackmails, subterfuge and direct sabotage whenever members of the public petitions the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) implicating top ranking Presidency officials. HURIWA said these persistent blackmails of anti-graft institutions by the Presidency has foisted an atmosphere of impunity and created the perception by officials of the anti-corruption bodies that the immediate officials of the President including members of the so called cabal of unelected officials made up of relations of President Muhammadu Buhari from Daura Katsina State are beyond the investigative and prosecutirial purviews of all security forces and anti-graft agencies of the federation.

HURIWA said the recent outburst by the media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari Alhaji Garba Shehu In which he sought to exonerate the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari of allegations of N29 million bribery scam made by the Nephew of the Chief of Staff remains one of the most grievous but calculated act of treachery and sabotage of the powers and functions of a legally constituted anti- graft institution charged with the onerous duty of investigating and prosecuting in the competent court of law all cases of graft and economic crimes such as the very serious allegation of contract scam made against the Chief of Staff. The Rights group wondered whether the Presidency has foisted an illegal immunity from investigation and prosecution thst covers aides of the current Administration just as the group said these needless and vexatious interferences aimed at truncating the execution of the functions of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission whenever top government are alleged to have violated trabsparency codes amounts to a clear case of abuse of power which runs contrary to the provisions of the constitution particularly rhat which specifically makes the eradication of graft and corruption as the pivotal function of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all its institutions and officials. "Is Garba Shehu now the lawyer to the Chief of staff to the president?"

HURIWA Condenmed what it regarded as a serial pattern of jumping the gun and throwing a web of media blackmail to block any independent, credible, transparent and acceptable exercise of the legal mandates of the anti graft bodies against individuals with high connections to the powers that be so as to continue to hang on to the nebulous and unsustainable but definitely bogus claim that the President remains a man of integrity even as the Rights group stated that the logic of the Presidency is to try to keep the overbloated, over -exaggerated but wrong- headed narrative that since the President is 'clothed' with the propaganda of an imaginary credential of a man of integrity it would be incongruous and misplaced to permit the EFCC or ICPC or indeed any anti corruption entity with investigative or prosecutorial powers to mess up this make-belief propaganda that has severally been faulted.

HURIWA said the latest antics by the Presidency to provide soft landing for a key member of the Presidential cabal in the wake of a formidable allegation of bribery and contract fraud is one amongst the many including the scuttling of the investigation of the allegation of collusion and bribery to the tune of N500 million alleged to have been collected by the Chief of Staff to reduce the heavy fines imposed on the South African owned MTN telecommunications; the $25 billion alleged contract scam in NNPC made by the minister of state for Petroleum in which the names of Abba Kyari and the Group Managing director of NNPC featured and the allegation that the Chief of Staff diverted fund meant for the Nigerian High Commmission in the UK for his private activities whilst on holiday in London. The Rights group accused the President of failing to fire his ministers found wanting in the area of forgery of certificates and those implicated for restoring back to the civil service a dismissed erstwhile Pensions Director Alhaji AbdulRasheed Maina even when he was a fugitive from the law having been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of over N2 billion pension theft. The President is keepung his Senior Assistant on prosecution Mr Obono Obla accused and indicted by West African Examination Council of parading a fake certificate (and this Obono Obla indicted by WAEC to possess fake certificate is the face of Buhari's anti graft crusade) and this same administration defended the erstwhile Secretary to the government of the federarion Babachir Lawan indicted on fraud charges by the National Assembly running into nearly a billion Naira allegedly diverted from the fund meant for internally displaced persons in the North East of Nigeria and uo till now the man is wielding pilitical might as a friend and political ally of Muhammadu Buhari. "Why has the President come out to defend his chief of staff of the charges of N29 million bribery scam made by his biological sibling when it is to public knowledge that the man who made the allegations had instituted a petition before the EFCC and the anti graft body had already confirmed that it was investigating the claims? This is pure blackmail meant to scare the EFCC from reaching any transparent determination of the merits or otherwise of the accusations. "The fundamental canon of the law is that nobody no matter how powerful is above the law. The government has no such right or power to use subterfuge or outrightly crooked blackmail to intimidate properly constituted institutions from carrying out their well spelt out mandates especially when such matters dovetail into criminal matters. The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has serially abused and wantonly violated this fundamental backbone of the principle of rule of law because it wants to protect their own by all means even at the cost of rubbishing institutions charged with the statutory investigative or prosecutorial powers. This is impunity at its most primitive dimension which must never be tolerated by all right thinking members of the public. We condemn this outrageous illegality and the absolute disregard of the Principle of rule of law which breeds impunity and impunity in turn breeds anarchy and doom".

HURIWA recalled that the Presidency had condemned the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, collected a N29 million bribe for the awarding of a contract.

HURIWA recalled that a statement on Saturday by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, stated that Kyari did not have any private meetings with the person making those allegations jusy as he said with crucial elections ahead, some politicians and their media agents appear to be working together to pile pressure on the Buhari administration by wielding non-existent scandals against it.

Shehu wrote: “We equally note that the supply of 15 Hilux vehicles for the Presidency was an unlikely contract to have been awarded, as it did not exist anywhere in the 2016 and 2017 budgets.Checking the appropriation for 2016 and 2017, that request is not even there. How could Abba Kyari have asked for money to award a contract that did not exist anywhere at all?

HURIWA condemned this primitivs resort to self help measures by the presidency to save one of their own and the Rights group faulted the claim that because the chief of staff receives N200 million imprest therefore it is not likely he demanded for N29 million bribe. HURIWA asked the Presidency to tell Nigerians whether the so called juicy imprest paid to the chief of staff was for his private use to now justify the tendentious and childish defence been put up by Garba Shehu. HURIWA wondered what the Presidency was afraid of that it has truncated the investigation of the Chief of staff not once, not twice but on multiple occasions.