Dele Cole And The Proxy Plot To Conquer Rivers By False Pretences

The politics of 2019 is throwing up a lot. One of the many things that have come to the fore is the plot by former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi to use his longtime and business associate, Lagos-based Dele Cole as his backdoor route to power. To achieve this, he has endorsed Dele as his preferred candidate for Governor, ending years of tussling and feverish jostling among his followers for the plump position.

Mr. Dele who is said to go by Tonye and is being packaged as the ‘solution’ for Rivers State under Amaechi’s Riverine Governorship gambit, is himself part of the problem of the State.

The controversial circumstances around which State assets ended up in the coffers of his companies leave much to be desired of his bid to govern Rivers State. From Abonnema Wharf, to our Gas Turbine and Olympia hotel, Mr. Dele needs to explain to Rivers people why a man like him who has acquired State assets under controversial circumstances under Amaechi, a man who remains rejected by Rivers people, can be trusted and be termed qualified to hold the office of Governor.

Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi (right) with Sahara Energy boss, Dele Cole

How does Dele imagine that as Amaechi’s candidate he can loose himself from the apron strings of his godfather, endorser and former Governor, whose legacies in governance are of colossal waste of our common wealth and the betrayal of our people?

How does Dele whose friends Ade, Wale, Segun and Bola to name a few, are all alien to Rivers’ interests and cause, expect to be qualified to govern Rivers State as the poster boy of a Political Party that has not only crippled Nigeria but victimized Rivers State and her people, and left us with nothing to show for our huge contributions to sustaining the Nigerian nation?

Yes, Dele is said to be a Harvard Grad. But he would not be the first Rivers man to be in Harvard. Neither would he be the last. Graduating from Harvard as he freely flaunts is no criteria for the Governorship of Rivers State. Granted, he has made a fortune in business, but if his business strategy is about ripping off others, as it does appear in the case of Rivers State, does he in his heart of hearts not know that he stands disqualified?

Does he and his promoters think that a man like Rotimi, who has consistently worked against the interest of Rivers State and clearly undermined our economy by ensuring our Sea and Airports remain redundant, and beyond that, wishes to deliver up the State to strange gods as his political trump card with him, Dele, as proxy, would be allowed to succeed in his bid?

Dele is not being begrudged his political right to aspire for whatever he wishes. But he must be informed that even before he says a word about his aspiration, he stands disqualified on moral grounds as Rivers State will not be delivered up as a conquered territory by the agency of his political aspiration.

The internal wrangling within the APC is enough notice to Dele and Rotimi that their game is up even before it began. The progress of Rivers State won’t be sacrificed for Rotimi’s political survival.

Oraye St. Franklyn is a barrister-at-law. He is senior special assistant to Governor Nyesom Wike on Social Media. He is a strategic communicator and good governance advocate, writes from Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He tweets from @SaintOraye . He is also on Facebook .