Delta Information Commissioner To Be Honoured With Enyi 1 of Okpanam Kingdom

The Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, Oshimili north local government council, Delta State, His Royal Majesty (HRM), Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, has approved the conferment of chieftaincy title, Enyi I of Okpanam Kingdom, on the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, for his grassroot developmental strides.

A letter dated September 3, 2018, conveying the approval and personally signed by the Ugoani, stated the decision was reached after due consultations with the Traditional/Customary Matters Committee, through Ugoani-In-Council and the highest organ of Okpanam Kingdom, Elders Council.

The letter revealed that the decision was based on the track record of Ogbueshi Ukah in engineering the socio economic developments of Okpanam as never witnessed before and in assisting to ensure the retention of Madonna School for Children With Special Needs in Okpanam despite the devious inhibitive maneuvers of mischief makers.

In his response to the letter dated September 4, 2018, the Commissioner for Information wrote, 'with the deepest sense of appreciation, l write to accept this honour done to me and my family'. He disclosed that the date for the conferment will be communicated to the Ogoani after consultations with the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, his family and his friends.