Communiqué Of Osmc Hijrah 1440 A.h. Colloquium

This is the communiqué issued at the end of the Colloquium organized by Osun State Muslim Community on September 8th, 2018 equivalent of Dhul Hijjah 28th, 1439A.H as part of activities heralding the new Hijrah Year 1440A.H, held at the Secretariat of Osun State Muslim Community, Surulere Area, Osogbo, Osun State.

Topic:- Election Malpractices: Causes, Effects and Islamic Solutions

Muslims were advised to partake fully in the forthcoming September 22nd gubernatorial election in the state by voting for candidates of their choice.

Electoral umpires, security operatives, the media and the electorate were charged to play their roles in a manner that will ensure free, fair, transparent, credible and generally acceptable election.

Proactive measures should be taken to guide against 'vote buying' and other fraudulent activities before, during and after the election.

Parents and guardians should guide against their children from being used as political thugs.

The vulnerable people including the physically challenged, the aged, and women should be given due consideration at the polling centres.

The results of the election should not be manipulated at any level so as to prevent post-election crises. That every contender/candidate should accept the outcome of the election in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Osun State Muslim Community commends the state government for the peaceful atmosphere in the State.