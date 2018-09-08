Delta Governorship: Ogboru Consults Delta North, Faults Zoning Formula

Ahead of the 2019 general election, a gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, said the rotational system which allows the three senatorial districts in Delta State to take their turn in the number one seat of the state has not produced the best choice for the people. The APC governorship hopeful said he has not found any part in themNigeria constitution where a particular office was zoned to any person at any particular time.

Ogboru gave the assertion Friday when he consulted with Delta North APC leaders and party members at Orchid Hotel, along Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) road, Asaba. “People are holding tenaciously to, out of constitutionality and Imjust ask myself how these kinds of people will aspire to lead you. Because what is unconstitutional is not right, we advocate for fairness at all times but whatever we do at all times, we must be bound by the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria”, warning that anything that is unconstitutional should be unaccepted by Deltans.

He sounded that the premise on which the proponents of Anioma agenda is founded “is faulty and faulty. Therefore, it is a nonstarter and we should discard it. The rotation is not in the interest of the people, it was done by PDP to use it and hold onto power”.

Speaking further, the four times governorship candidate said, if thezoning was for the interest of Deltans, there wouldn’t have been need rigging, “If all of us have agreed on zoning, why have they been rigging elections in Delta State? Why are we not voting according to the zoning? He asked. He opined that though Delta Central and South senatorial districts have had their slot according to the PDP rotational system, the electorate did not accept the kind of leadership that was put on the people, stressing that Deltans should look for competent, merit and hardworking, honest and patriotic individuals to be elected as their representatives.

He noted that although he is an Anioma son, he finds it hard to call for the support of the masses on that basis, “I want to say that much as I would have loved to talk to you to ask you to support me on my credential as a son of Anioma, I found myself unable to do so because I believe so much in democracy and the universality of man”. He said Delta north should vote for him not because his mother is of the Anioma extraction but on his ability to deliver good dividends of democracy to the people, his honesty, his integrity, his ability to do things right, his ability to move the state forward and give Delta a new face.

Earlier, the senator representing Delta Central in the upper chamber of the National Assembly (NASS), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, told the mammoth crowd that his stand on the emergence of Chief Ogboru, as governor of the state remains. He said among the various APC aspirants vying for the seat, it is only Ogboru’s candidacy that could sack the incumbent and bring overwhelming victory to the party, “the governorship of Delta State is not a tea party. For you to win the governorship, you need to field the most competent aspirant”. Omo-Agege, a former member of the PDP, revealed that the zoning formula was a PDP arrangement, “we have never sat down one day in APC to say that we should zone the governorship of Delta State. I support Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, for governor come 2019”, he declared.