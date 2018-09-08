"Our Destination is Victory" Sylva Declares as Bayelsa APC adopts Direct Primaries

Leader of the APC in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva on Sunday declared total victory for the Bayelsa State APC in the coming state and federal Assembly polls due by the first quarter of 2019 as the party adopted the direct primaries mode of elections

The stakeholders meeting which included serving Minister of State for Agric and Rural development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, former Bayelsa Aggt Governor Rt Hon Werinipre Seibarugu amongst others, kicked off at the party secretariat around 2pm in Yenagoa

Giving the opening remark, state party Chairman Hon Amos Jothan described the meeting as a "Trouble-shooting phase" and expressed optimism on Chief Sylva's leadership

Senator Lokpobiri who went on the offensive accused the state government of paying only 25% of salaries before confirming that Gov Dickson had turned malicious with the state civil service "My mother has been sacked from work, same for my brother"

Gov Sylva, before moving for the adoption of Direct primaries that had already been agreed on by the house, said "for APC Bayelsa state in the coming polls, our destination is victory"

In a statement issued by his Spokesman, Julius Bokoru, after the meeting, Gov Sylva confirmed he is certain Bayelsa state will "Tilt decisively to the APC in the coming polls. We shall win the three senatorial seats, the five assembly seats and the entirety of the state assembly seats"