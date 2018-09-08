Iyiola Omisore: The Voice of Osun people, is the Voice of God

It is a known fact in politics as it is with any competition that failure is an orphan. In contradiction, the smell of victory and the taste of success are known to be sweet. In the forthcoming Osun State governorship elections in which Otunba Dr. Christopher Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party, SDP and other candidates, particularly of the All Progressives Congresses APC Gboyega Oyetola and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Senator Ademola Adeleke, will lock horns, the dust of campaign is clearing and it is becoming clear who the people of the State, will vote for, in the historic and crucial election.

Amongst the people of Osun State, generally, it is becoming obvious by the day that the Osun Restoration Project must be actualised. This is a fact judging from the developments across every communities that the campaigns have been taken to, and the acceptability, that Otunba Iyiola Omisore and the SDP, have continued to enjoy.

Curiously enough, the APC is seeking continuity, at a time that people of the State, have been faced with one of the most disappointing moment, of their history as a people, judging by the catastrophic performance of the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola led APC in the State, in the last 8 years.

For the APC, who's ultimate intent is to plant another stooge, who will in turn, run another government by proxy, they have forgotten that Osun people are no longer interested in their unrealizable Change and continuity, being marketed ahead of the September 22 crucial election.

So far, the people of Osun State have come to realize, through the way the APC and the PDP have conducted their campaigns, that both parties lack confidence in their candidates. While Gboyega Oyetola battles with the burden of failure that the administration of Ogbeni Aregbesola symbolises, the PDP's Ademola Adeleke is morally burdened with allegations of false academic records, incompetence and lack of requisite Intellectual capacity.

Indeed, the worry amongst the Osun electorate in general is not that Otunba Omisore and the SDP will win the Osun governorship election, but by what margin of victory.

The first is that the people of Osun State, are determined to resist the desperation of APC and the PDP, to hijack power in the State, at all cost.

These characters have forgotten that Osun is in dire need of a new order and the popular opinion is that, Otunba Iyiola Omisore is the best man for the job.

The people of Osun, cannot easily forget those who have continued to stand by them, through thick and thin. Otunba Omisore's existence in Osun, is a typical example of a life of selfless service, dedication to the cause of his people and an unparalleled commitment, to the growth of the State.

The message they seem to be passing to their surprised acquaintances is that they are back because the game is up and they know for certain that it is no business as usual in the corridors of power in Osun politics. This is because the Omisore's SDP campaign in Osun State has upset the apple cart of his main challengers, APC and PDP.

Such is the assurance of victory and joy amongst the people of Osun State, and SDP supporters that they now only pray to God and for good health to see them through to the September 22nd election, when they cast their ballot to elect Otunba Dr. Iyiola Omisore, as the next Executive Governor of the State.

Olufemi Lawson is a Public Affairs Analyst and sent in this piece from Osogbo.