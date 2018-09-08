Osun Muslim Community holds colloquium on election malpractices

The Osun State Muslim Community today held a colloquium on election malpractices and charged Muslims in the state to partake in the September 22nd gubernatorial election in the state and play their roles in ensuring free and fair election.

The colloquium was part of activities heralding the new Hijirah year 1440 AH. In the Islamic calendar, the Hijirah 1439 ends next week Monday and the new Hijirah year begins next week Tuesday which is 1st of Muharam, 1440 A.H.

The colloquium with the theme: "Election Malpractice: Causes, Effect and Islamic Solutions" took place at the Secretariat of Osun State Muslim Community Hall in Osogbo, the state capital and attended by Muslims in the state.

The panelists on the colloquium include a lecturer at the Department of Foreign Languages at the Osun State University, Osogbo, Dr Mikail Folorunsho, a lawyer, Malam Hashim Akintunde Abioye, a popular broadcast journalist with Osun State Broadcasting Corporation, Alhaji Oluwatoyin Yusuff and a lecturer at the Department of Arabic Studies at the Osun State College of Education, Ilesa, Dr Kehinde Busari.

The colloquium afforded the participants the opportunities to interact on issues of election in accordance with Islamic doctrine.

The President of Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi said the colloquium was organized to dissect issues around election, the roles and involvement of Muslims in the September 22nd gubernatorial election in the state.

Discussants delved deeply on the causes and adverse effects of election malpractices such as vote buying, ballot box snatching, use of thugs to cause mayhem at polling stations among others.

After the robust discussion by the panelists, the participants asked questions and the scholars provided answers to the questions satisfactorily.

At the end of the colloquium, scholars proffered solutions to election malpractice by advising the politicians, electoral umpires, security operatives and the electorate to fear God and be conscious of the consequence of their actions which they will account for on hearth and in the hereafter.

The colloquium also emphasized on the need for voter education and sensitization of the electorate on their roles in election. The discussants also expressed the need to curb poverty among people.

The colloquium recommended reduction of the number of political parties in the country to ensure sanity. The need for parents to train their children well and give them true Islamic upbringing and ethics was also dwelled on.