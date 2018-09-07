The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate disbandment of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (IGP-STS) and the redeployment of all the personnel of the squad to other departments/formations of the Force.

2. Senior Officers attached to the erstwhile Special Tactical Squad (STS) who were linked with complicity or played conspiracy role(s) in the unauthorized, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja on the 4th of September, 2018 are now undergoing strict disciplinary procedures.

3. The tactical operations and statutory core Police duties that the dissolved Special Tactical Squad (STS) were charged with are now collapsed and will be carried out by other operational, investigative and response units of the Force.

4. This dissolution of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) is with immediate effect.

Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA