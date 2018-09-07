Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Cautions Lai Mohammed "Buhari does NOT represent me, my tribe, my zone or my faith..."

The former Minister of Aviation, PDP Chieftain, essayist, Cambridge University qualified lawyer, political and human rights activist, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode have debunked a statement credited to The Hon. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed that President Buhari is the symbol of Nigeria.

In a swift reaction, the outspoken critic of the Buhari administration stated: "The Hon. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed said, "The President of a country, irrespective of the party or tribe which he comes from, is the symbol of that country".

I wonder why Lai Mohammed and his friends didn't say this when President Goodluck Jonathan was in power?

Instead they called him a "looter", and a "corrupt and clueless goat" and they called his dear wife, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an "illiterate and ugly hippopotamus".

Such painful and cruel words were deployed against a profoundly good, peaceful, kind and loving man and great President and his precious wife but now the joke is on them and they are eating those words.

I say this to them: Buhari does NOT represent me, my tribe, my zone or my faith and he is NOT the symbol of my country. As a matter of fact the contrary is the case.

He represents evil and that is why we have rejected him. He represents everything that all right-thinking people detest and despise. He represents blood, death, destruction, failure, anarchy, division, poverty, pain, conflict, malevolence and strife. He represents the forces of darkness and sorrow beyond measure.

Now is the time to dig deep, build bridges, form new alliances, bury old differences and conscientiously collaborate with others that share our concerns about his flagrant incompetence, reckless ineptitude and inordinate capacity for evil.

We must vote him out in February and remove him from power. If we succeed Nigeria will heal and we shall restore and rebuild her.

If we fail Nigeria is doomed, she will never rise again and she will fade away into the sad and sorrowful ashes of a failed and inglorious history"