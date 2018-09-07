Ibrahim Shekarau Formally DefectsTo APC From PDP (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shekarau announced his decision to join the ruling party after a closed-door meeting with the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

The closed-door meeting was held on Friday in Kano State.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other top party officials were also at the meeting.

Shekarau while announcing his defection said he believes that given by the current state of the political situation in Nigeria, it is important he moves to the APC.

