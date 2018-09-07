President Buhari Returns back to Abuja after China-Africa summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday returned to Abuja from China where he attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

The president departed Nigeria on August 31 alongside his wife, daughter, nine ministers and four state governors.

Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, announced his arrival via his Twitter handle.

During his stay in China, Buhari signed a $328 million agreement with China on the National and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone (NICTIB) Phase 11.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said the NICTIB 11 project will be executed by Galaxy Backbone Limited and Huawei Technologies Limited (HUAWEI) while funding will come from the Chinese EXIM Bank.

The President also sought support from the Chinese government for the speedy completion of the Mambilla power project in Taraba State.

According to him, Nigeria has benefitted projects worth over $5bn from China during his administration.

He also interacted with the Nigerian community in China.