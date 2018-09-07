2019 Imo Guber:  Okorie Picks YPP Nomination Form Today

Destiny Ugorji

Frontline governorship aspirant of the Young Progressive Party -YPP in Imo state, Dr. Linus Okorie is set to pick the party’s nomination form today.

In a statement signed by the acting Communication Coordinator of the Imo Nke Anyi Movement, a political mass movement promoting Mr. Okorie’s gubernatorial project, Ikechukwu Anyanwu and made available to newsmen in Owerri, the group said the governorship hopeful shall be at the party’s National Secretariat at 10 am Friday, to pick his declaration of interest and Nomination Forms to contest for the state’s number one citizen position.

The statement reads in part: “join us as we demonstrate the spirit of the new order when our Principal, Dr. Linus Okorie shall pick the party’s gubernatorial Nomination Form at the Young Progressive Party- YPP National Secretariat, Abuja.”

“All members of Imo Nke Anyi and friends of ‘Our Imo’ Movement shall converge at Linus Okorie's Abuja office. Your support towards a world class Imo begins now.”

Okorie, a motivational speaker and founder of the Guardians of the Nation International-GOTNI, a Non- overnmental organization is a globally-acclaimed multiple Award-winning leadership coach.