Yobe APC Adopts Consensus, Indirect Primaries for 2019 Elections .

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State has resolved to use both consensus and indirect primaries in choosing candidates for elective offices under the party's platform.

This was the outcome of a stakeholders' meeting held today in Damaturu under the chairmanship of the deputy governor, Engr. Abubakar D. Ali.

The meeting drew participants from across the 17 local government areas of the state.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting also noted the unanimous adoption, by Yobe APC, of President Muhammadu Buhari as the party's candidate for president in the 2019 election.

The stakeholders' meeting also resolved to put at the discretion of H.E Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam to present a competent and acceptable person as the governorship flagbearer of the party in the forthcoming elections.

The meeting also noted that stakeholders from Yobe Zone A (Yobe East) have unanimously adopted H.E Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam as the APC's senatorial candidate.