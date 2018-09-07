Group Identifies With Delta SEEFOR Coordinator

Members of the National Institute of Human and Natural Resources have felicitated with one of their own, Sir Frank Apokwu, on his appointment as the Project Coordinator, Delta State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOR) Project.

Speaking on behalf of the Institute in Asaba, the South-south Coordinator of the Institute, Dr. John Munonye, stated that he was delegated by the Governing Council of the Institute to present a plaque of professional felicitation to the Project Coordinator and described the appointment of Sir Apokwu, as a round peg in a round hole.

Dr. Munonye, who described Sir Apokwu, as a rare breed administrator, reliable and dependable fellow of the Institute whose track record was worthy of emulation, especially for being a man of integrity, recalled that Sir Apokwu, became a fellow of the Institute as a Principal Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Youths and Sports, Delta State Government at a time state was still young and was in dire need of dynamic individuals to build the state.

In his remarks, the Project Coordinator, Delta SEEFOR Project, Sir Apokwu, stated that he was overwhelmed by the recognition, adding that it would spur him to continue to put in his best in his service delivery to the Project and the society at large.

He surmised that the honour done him by the Institute was not for him alone but also for the entire SEEFOR Project and pledged to impact on the Project positively through his wealth of experience garnered over the years through his sojourn across many Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Public Service.

Also speaking, Hon. Justice Marcel Okoh, recounted the academic performance of Sir Apokwu, at Ede Grammar School, Umunede and described him as a shining light to all his associates.

Justice Okoh, however, harped on the need for the staff of SEEFOR Project to always cooperate with the Project Coordinator, saying that Sir Apokwu, was a core professional with integrity.

The Project Coordinator of Delta SEEFOR Project, Mr. Frank Apowu receiving a plaque of Professional Felicitation from the South South Zonal Coordinator of the Institute of Natural and Human Resources, Dr. John Munonye in Asaba