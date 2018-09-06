As All Progressives Congress’ governorship primary election draws closer, profile of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has continued to rise astronomically with supports from various quarters.

The people of Orlu zone, especially leaders at the grassroots have given reasons why they are throwing their weight behind Prince Madumere’s governorship ambition, saying that he is a reliable leader whose integrity and sincerity of purpose stand him out.

Ichie Best Mbanaso who was one of the speakers in an umbrella group that cut across 27 local government area of Imo State, said that Orlu leaders are comfortable with Madumere because of his humility, decency and competence.

Speaking further, he revealed that Madumere is a man who believes that agreement is sacrosanct, and will not fail the people of the State in his social contract with them.

Governor Okorocha’s former aide averred that the number two citizen of the State has a clean antecedent and is notably known for his forthrightness when it comes public affairs.

Explaining the reason for the power rotational principle, he pointed out that it is an injustice in a society like Imo and Nigeria at large where only one part of the entire system should hold on to power forever, describing such as not only immoral but selfish and wicked.

He opposed the idea of foisting Governor’s son-in-law on Imo people of the State who is also from Orlu local government, that has ruled the State for about 16 years, insisting it is the turn of Owerri zone.

The fiery politician also revealed that Governor Okorocha had promised to return power to Owerri zone after only one term but at the verge of serving out a second term. He said that though he has come under attack for refusing to support Orlu governorship to the extent of making attempt on his life with blackmail to break him but he will not succumb to intimidation for posterity sake.

Frowning at the Governor Okorocha’s intention to impose his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu on the people of the State, he urged him to keep to agreement with Owerri zone for justice, equity and posterity sake.

It will be recalled that the rift between the Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere and his boss, Governor Okorocha was not unconnected with Prince Madumere’s refusal to support Governor Okorocha’s son-in-law’s governorship ambition against Governor’s will and other irreconcilable issues that bordered on anti-people policies. Deputy Governor was also said to have insisted on Owerri zone governorship deal or nothing.