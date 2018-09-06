TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Terrorism | 6 September 2018 12:40 CET

Army Kills Boko Haram Terrorists, Recover Livestock

By Ahmed Abu, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
Troops of Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with 82 Task Force Battalion following a tip off embarked on a long range clearance and link up patrol resulting in the killing of many Boko Haram terrorists in Gesada village, Guzamala Local Government Area Borno State.

A statement issues Thursday by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu Director Army Public Relations said the terrorists met their waterloo when they came to the village to extort money and rustle livestock belonging to the villagers.

3. Items recovered include:
a. Some livestock
b. Two AK47 rifles
Similarly, troops returned 147 livestock recovered from Boko Haram terrorists in Matasari village to their owners after proper screening and confirmation by the Bulama and Civilian Joint Task Force in Jentilo village of Kukawa Local Government Area.


