President Buhari is his own problem, not the media

The media, journalists and bloggers, are now the enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. But the truth is that President Buhari is his own enemy. Anytime he opens his mouth and addresses the media, mostly outside Nigeria, the president exposes his cluelessness, lack of sensitivity to serious issues, and brash judgment of serious issues exposing his myopia. Because of his mouth diarrhea, because the presidency don’t know what would come out of his mouth to embarrass him, they tactically shielded the man from talking to the Nigerian media. This desperation was why the Nigerian embassy in the United States planted journalists in the White House when President Buhari went to see Donald Trump. It was later revealed that President Trump called him a lifeless man, but then that’s another story.

When addressing the media in China, President Buhari said the shrinking Lake Chad is the reason why Fulani herdsmen are killing Nigerians in the rural areas, mostly in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria. As usual he tried to defend the killer herdsmen and blame the media of bias reporting of the matter. The Punch Editorial has this to say about President Buhari’s crass ignorance, “President Muhammadu Buhari demonstrated his cluelessness afresh on Sunday when he blamed herders’ act of horrific violence on the shrinking Lake Chad and alleged biased media reports.”

Anytime he travels out and opens his mouth, President Buhari goofs out something that puts the presidency on the defensive. He has been the cause of the divisiveness in the nation since he became president. The last time he was in London, the President opened his mouth and told the world Nigerian youths are lazy bunch who think because they have oil they shouldn’t do anything. Out of touch with reality, this man doesn’t even know what Nigerian youths have created out of nothing. Nollywood, Kannywood, in fact Mark Zukerberg visited Nigeria and has very good things to say about the internet revolution somewhere in Yaba that is called the Silicon Valley of Africa. Everyday you go on the streets you see Nigerian youths doing great things and achieving greatest in every field, from the academics to sports, fashion, arts, and every industry you know. President Buhari doesn’t know that.

President Buhari’s has again shown that he is taking side with the Fulani herdsmen. To President Buhari they are the victims. Didn’t some House of Representative lady Member representing Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency of Gombe State, Hon. Aishatu Jibril Dukku, told the world that Allah created the Fulanis that way to love cows more than human beings to justify the killings. That’s the mentality.

The problem has never been the media. President Buhari’s cluelessness has always been the problem. I thought he told the Arch-Bishop of Canterbury in London that the killers are not from Nigeria but late Mamman Ghadafi trained militias. He told President Trump that Fulani don’t carry guns but sticks and knives to clear grass despite all the video evidence of Fulani herdsmen carrying all sorts of assault weapons, in fact despite some group and leaders of Miyetti Allah claiming some of these massacres and giving reasons why.

President Buhari is his own enemy and not the media. You cannot stop the media and social media from writing about you if you are the president and they would write about what you say, the action you take, your inaction, body language, and analyze all of it and have an opinion of it. If you enjoy the praises you should also take the criticisms.