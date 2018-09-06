Imo Guber 2019: Owerri Zonal Agenda Group (Ozag) Plays Host To Imo Deputy Governor     

A political group under the aegis of Owerri Zonal Agenda Group, yesterday, played host to a frontline gubernatorial aspirant of Owerri zone extraction at Egbu, a suburb of Owerri , the capital city of Imo State.

The leader of the group, Hon. Amanze Nwaike, while receiving the number two citizen of the State, poured encomium on him for his revered strength of character and comportment even in the face provocation.

Narrating the objective of the group, he said they are a proposition group that are strongly advocating and working hard to usher in a governor, who must be of Owerri zone extraction. He added that the motif was to safeguard the State against getting enmeshed in crisis that may be occasioned by injustice, Inequity and lack of fair play in power sharing.

In his admonition, he stated that by 2019 when Governor Rochas Okorocha would have fully served out his term, Orlu zone would have ruled the State for 16 years, Okigwe 8 years while Owerri zone is yet to produce a Governor to also contribute in the development of the State.

He described Prince Madumere as one of the most experienced among other aspirants from the zone, with wealth of experience in both corporate and public sectors.

He used the opportunity to urge him to continue in his peaceful conduct and highest level of decorum, which he said were rare leadership character.

Speaking for Orlu zone who are also members of the platform, former aide to Governor Okorocha Ichie Best Mbanaso, expressed happiness for the gathering and the effort to unify Owerri sons and daughters towards achieving their justified aim.

He however eulogized Prince Madumere whom he described as an epitome of peace, strength of character, loyalty and above all a performer.

He revealed that he decided to support him because of his administrative prowess; accessibility and wealth of experience to fix even what might be seen as difficult, assuring that he has worked under him and has learnt so much from him.

Drumming support for Prince Madumere, he opined that Orlu leaders have resolved to support Owerri zone and maintained that Prince Madumere preoccupies the mind of Orlu leaders because of his humility, calm spirit, human relations and visionary leadership.

Responding, the number two citizen commended OZAG and its leadership for rallying round Imolites for the sake of justice, equity and fair play.

He insisted he is going through crucible and prepared to face more for the sake of enthroning justice and equity.

He commended Orlu and Okigwe brothers who have shown love to their Owerri brothers by joining hands with other well-meaning Imolites in fight against imposition and injustice and for standing up for equity.

Promising to restore the dignity of Imolites, he assured of delivering the goods with utmost transparency in his policy thrust and implementation, if voted in as the Governor of the State in 2019.

High point of the event was a prayer session led by Bishop Thaddeus Ndebulie as they prayed for God’s protection upon the Deputy Governor and for grace as he continuous to fight towards restoration of the State, her people and for enthronement of justice and equity.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media