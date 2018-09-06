CHI Farms, ZOETIS to Commission Ultra-modern Veterinary Laboratory in Oyo State

Chi Farms Limited, a subsidiary of TGI Group, in partnership with ZOETIS, a global animal health care company and representative of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Africa is set to commission an ultra-modern animal care veterinary centre in Ibadan, Oyo state, Nigeria, called “City Laboratory”.

The commissioning is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. The project which was executed under ZOETIS’s African Livestock Productivity and Health Advancement initiative (A.L.P.H.A.) aims at establishing sustainable veterinary diagnostic networks and animal health infrastructure in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, that will execute scientific research programmes, deliver quality diagnostic products, medicines and vaccines as well as carry out genetic tests, biodevices and a range of other animal care services.

Supported by the Zoetis/ALPHA Initiative, Chi Farms’ City Laboratory was established with the purpose of improving livestock health in Nigeria through production and supply of quality medicines and veterinary consultations to local farmers.

According to the Country Lead of Zoetis/ALPHA Initiative, Mr. Joshua Olorungbemi, the technical capacity of ZOETIS as the world leader in animal health endeared them to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, who are co-funders of the ALPHA initiative.

“We are committed to supporting similar laboratory network across Nigeria to enable Farmers get access to veterinary diagnostic services” he said.

The General Manager of Chi Farms Limited, Dr. Tunji Olaitan stated that despite Chi Farms’ standing at the pinnacle of the Nigerian poultry industry as the most viable and successful Grand Parent Integrator both for Meat and Layer lines, the organization has progressively evolved to consistently offer Nigeria livestock farmers premium products and services.

"Our Offerings include a wide range of products and services, presenting a robust and preferred choice, including enriched facilities opening up informed access to quality healthcare delivery and management. Our goal is to ensure farmers investments are secured and sustainable”.

According to him, CHI Farms’ selection as one of Nigeria’s two executors of Project A.L.P.H.A by ZOETIS is a welcome development, as the organization is always willing to form alliances with like minds in order to create value for our farmers and ultimately the Nation.

He further stated that “with ZOETIS providing technical expertise as well as materials and equipment needed for education and training, coupled with our own experience, facility and reach, the impact of this project will be fulfilling”.