Adoption of indirect primaries By Borno State APC , act of cowardice, says Sen. Abba-Aji

All may not have been heard of the decision of Borno state All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt indirect primaries for candidates at the forthcoming primary of the party in the state.

One of the main contenders for governorship of the state, Sen. Mohammed Abba-Aji has described the decision as an act of cowardice and denying members of the party what is their legitimate right.

Reacting to the decision taken at a meeting of the stakeholders of the party in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Abba-Aji said it was not representative of all.

He said he decided to shun the meeting having known that the meeting was tinted towards robbing majority of the members of the party their right of who represents them.

Abba, in the message to journalists in Maiduguri, said: “I am 100% in support of direct primaries. This is because: I don't want to be regarded as being afraid of the card-carrying members of my party, I have nothing against the delegates who as card-carrying members are also bona fide participants in direct primaries.

“Since the Presidential primaries will be conducted using direct primaries, I find all reasons advanced by the state in support of indirect primaries unconvincing, I also believe that direct primaries will deepen democracy in Nigeria as it will guarantee level playing field for the aspirants, and free and fair choices for our party members.”

He lamented that he did not ask any member of the party to communicate any excuse for his absence at the meeting, he said in fact he decided to shun the gathering.

Abba-Aji, a former Special Adviser to both Presidents Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan on National Assembly Matters, said: “While I don't deny that I had a friendly telephone chat with my brother Sen. Habu Kyari, regarding the pros and cons of the direct and indirect systems, I did not request him or anybody else to tender any apologies on my behalf.

“Indeed, I had ample opportunities to attend the meeting. I simply didn't because I am not in support of the indirect primaries which is the position that they have gone to Maiduguri to advance.”

He said he should be counted out of indirect primaries.