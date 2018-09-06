TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Corruption Scandals | 6 September 2018 00:13 CET

$8.1bn: The whistle-blower That exposed MTN

By The Nigerian Voice
THE office of Nigeria’s attorney general said on Tuesday that a whistleblower prompted an investigation into alleged MTN infractions that last week led to a demand for $8.1 billion taken out of Nigeria to be brought back.

Ladidi Mohammed, head of asset recovery, told Reuters in a phone interview that an investigation was then carried out by the central bank.

The South African telecoms giant in a statement issued on Tuesday said all dividend repatriation out of Nigeria was done on the basis of equity capital and with valid certificates. (Reuters)


