Again, Group petitions Against Saraki's Aide Over Corruption

A non-governmental organization operating as Kwara Development Agenda (KDA) has again submitted a petition against Mr. Salihu Asuku Sumaila, an aide of the Senate President, over alleged illicit financial flow and accomplice in mismanagement of public funds that belong to the people of Kwara.

It could be recalled that Kwara Development Agenda in May 2018 submitted a petition against Mr. Salihu on the same subject to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission. While the group accused EFCC of not acting on her first petition, the group made it known in a press meeting held in Ilorin today that it submitted a fresh petition copying more stakeholder organizations to compel justice.

The chairperson of the organization, Mrs Anifowose Dada, while speaking with newsmen today in Ilorin said they are determined to ensure necessary actions are taken by the stakeholders concerned in order to see justice prevail.

When asked about other stakeholder organizations copied in the petition, Anifowose declined to reveal details of the petition stating that very soon justice will take its way and Kwarans will know how her monthly allocations are being spent illegally by the time EFCC invites Mr. Salihu for drilling.

Anifowose noted that Mr. Salihu, an indigene of Kogi and his late boss, Mr. Dapo Idowu are instruments used by Senator Saraki to spend Kwara state government allocation illegally. She noted that they will follow up to enforce justice.

However, Anifowose refused to disclose details of the petition. Efforts to reach EFCC's spokesman proved abortive before close of press time.