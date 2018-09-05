Defence Hqtrs Repositions Operations In North East.... As Logistics Team Visits 7 Division, Inspects Equipment

The Defence Headquarters Logistic Team, Vertically Integrated Logistic Approach (VILA) has paid a working visit to Headquarters, 7 Division, Maiduguri Borno State, as parts of efforts to reposition Nigerian Armed Forces operation in the North East for better performance.

In his remark, the Chief of Defence Logistics , Major General Hong Garba said that the team was in the Division to inspect logistics equipment being used in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgency with a view to improve on the deficiency and challenging areas.

Colonel Kingsley Samuel in a statement said the Chief of Logistics further stated that the visit was a follow up of their last tour of the Theatre Command of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Earlier in his remark, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, NA Maiduguri, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu thanked the team for the visit.

He added that the visit would avail the team the opportunity to get first hand information about the Division's logistics holding for better repositioning and performance in the ongoing war against the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

The team which comprised of Army, Navy and Air Force officers including expatriates is being facilitated by the United States Department of Defence.

The team visited 7 Division Garrison, 107 Division Equipment Support (DES) and 7 Division Base Ordinance Depot (BOD) where the team members were briefed by the respective commanders.

Chief of Defence Logistics was also accompanied during the visit by the Coordinator VILA, Major General John Dzarwa (retired), Mr Richard Kemp, Mr John Klotsko and Lieutenant Colonel Sean Mcclure.