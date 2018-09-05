My Criticisms Of Buhari Administration Made Police To Invade My House - Chief Edwin Clark

Chief Edwin Clark, a foremost Ijaw leader, has stated that the Tuesday invasion of his Abuja home by security operatives may not be unconnected to his criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

“That is exactly what is happening. They want to militarise the whole country because they do not want opposition,” the elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner of Information said when asked if the development has anything to do with his criticism of the current administration.

The team of police officers are said to have stormed Clark’s Abuja residence about 1:30pm on Tuesday.

Clark said the security agents invaded his home without notice and spent two hours searching everywhere, but not without presenting him with a search warrant.

He maintained that he fully cooperated with the men, adding that nothing incriminating was found in his house.

“When they came, my secretary wasn’t around and they did not have access to the office because it was locked but they insisted that the office must be opened. They eventually searched the place but didn’t find anything incriminating,” he said.

“They searched my bedroom too. We allowed them to do their job.”

He added that his lawyers would take up the matter.

Reacting to the incident, Oweilaemi Pereotubor, president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), said the development is untoward.

“This is dangerous for our democracy. Nigeria is heading to the cliff. Relevant stakeholders need to rise in defence of our hard earned democracy. President Buhari should call his overbearing security agencies to order before they plunge the country into an unmitigated crisis,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, five persons have been detained for “unauthorised” search conducted at the home of Edwin Clark.