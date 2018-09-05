APC Indirect Primaries: Sagay Wants Oshiomhole To Concede To Govs Demand

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has advised the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to yield to the demands of state governors of the party to conduct indirect primaries in their states ahead of the 2019 polls.

The governors, who are in favour of voting by delegates, are reportedly spoiling for war with the national leadership of the party through their various state chairmen.

The governors want states to exercise their right to conduct indirect primaries in picking the party’s candidates for the 2019 general elections against the position of the party leadership as stated by the party’s Acting Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.