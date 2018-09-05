IGP Ibrahim Idris Exonerates Self From Raid In Edwin Clark's Abuja Home

Ibrahim Idris, inspector general of police has denied ordering the raid on the reisdence of Edwin Clark, former Nigerian minister of information. He has also ordered the immediate arrest and detention of the four police personnel who carried out the raid and the informant involved.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a report on vanguard online publication of 4th September, 2018 credited to one Henry Umoru claiming that the Police on Tuesday raided the Abuja residence of Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

“The Force wishes to categorically state that, the Inspector General of Police is not aware and did not order the raid of the residence of the Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark as claimed by the writer of the story.

“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police has directed the detention and investigation of the Four (4) Police personnel and the informant involved. The outcome of the investigation will definitely be made public,” a statement signed by Jimoh Moshood, Force publications officer and made available to Realnews this evening said.

Notwithstanding, the facts that on daily basis the Nigeria Police Force across the country receives information from members of the public which were promptly used to prevent and detect crimes and criminalities, the Force will not condone misconduct by any of its personnel that can run contrary to the rule of law, the statement added.