2019: Borno APC Adopts Indirect Primaries

The Borno State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Tuesday, in a meeting held by the State Executive Committee (SEC) resolved to adopt the Indirect primary elections to choose candidates for the 2019 general elections.

This is coming 24 hours after the Adamawa state chapter of the APC adopted similar method in choosing candidates for the coming elections.

Borno’s decision was arrived at this afternoon at the APC Party Secretariat in Maiduguri during the party SEC emergency meeting summoned by the State Party Chairman, Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori who arrived Maiduguri Monday from 2018 pilgrimage as Deputy Amirul Hajj for Borno State Pilgrims along with the Amirul Hajj, the State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Mamman Durkwa.

In attendance were Ali Bukar Dalori, the State Party Chairman and his executive committee members, as well as the Deputy Governor, Usman Durkwa, Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan and all the three Senators representing Borno Central, Borno East and Borno South senatorial districts at the National Assembly as well as 8 Members of House of Representatives representing the 8 federal constituencies of Borno state at the lower chamber of the National Assembly. .

A communique was expected to be issued at the end of the meeting, which was still ongoing as at the time of filing in this report.