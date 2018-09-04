TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Corruption Scandals | 4 September 2018 15:42 CET

Explosive Video: Abba Kyari, President Buhari's Chief Of Staff Implicated In Massive Corruption Scandal

By The Nigerian Voice

In an explosive video, a man who claimed to be the brother of Abba Kyari, President Buhari's Chief of Staff has implicated him in what appears to be massive corruption scandal.

The scandal, according to the man started in 2015 when the Chief of Staff awarded him a contract to supply Toyota Hilux pickup Trucks. However, after the delivery of the vehicles, the Chief of Staff refused to pay him.

Abba Kyari is yet to react to the allegations.


it bether to try and fail than not trying at all and later fails
By: Abrahim lincoln

