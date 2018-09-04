President Buhari is physically more fit than 80% of Nigerians – Chris Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has described the age and health of President Muhammadu Buhari as superb for governance.

He said the two indices and experience of the President could not be found on those who were eyeing the presidential seat in the 2019 general elections.

Ngige who spoke with journalists in Awka, Anambra State, said when Malaysia was in trouble politically and economically, it had to beckon on a 93-year-old, Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad, to lead it as a prime minister.

Reminded that Buhari seemed to be fatigued by age and ailments, Ngige said, “That man (Buhari) you see there is healthier than 80 per cent of Nigerians.

“I’m a medical doctor; I can tell you authoritatively that he is healthier than most people who see his health as an issue.

“He sits for over eight hours during our executive meetings. While some of us would be going for tea break to stretch our legs, Mr President would sit on his seat continuously, drinking only water.

“I can tell you authoritatively as a medical doctor of over three decades standing that Mr President is physically and mentally healthy. He is healthier than 80 per cent of Nigerians.

Speaking on the allegations of marginalisation of the Igbo by the APC government, he said Ndigbo were the architect of their doom.

He asked the Igbo to shun primordial sentiments and expand their political horizons by thinking positively and reaching out.

He said the trouble with the Igbo was that they were always self-effacing.

He said, “There’s nothing that is being shared by the Buhari government that is not equitably done. Buhari has five flagship projects; Lagos-Ibadan to Ilorin Mambila Power Plants; Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway; Second Niger Bridge and East West roads.

“You can see how it was shared. So, how are you(Igbo) left out, why are you crying marginalisation, why are you crying wolf when there is none and it is this mentality that I’m telling you people that you have to come out from.

“So, all I’m saying in effect is that you (Igbo) must do political engineering; that’s the Igbo of the South-East and the step to take forward is to support a Buhari presidency for 2019/2023 and vote for it with all their strengths. By so doing, they will not be left out in the power-sharing that will come thereafter like was done at this period.”