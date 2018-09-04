4 pupils in Enugu defiled by 50-year-old headmaster. Suspect arrested, blames devil

A school headmaster identified as Nathaniel Idoko, has been arrested by the police in Enugu State for allegedly defiling four female pupils of the school.

Idoko, 50, who hails from Mkpamteulo Enugu Ezike, Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu is the headmaster in charge of Migrant Farmers Children School, located in Aguibeji community, Enugu-Ezike.

He was said to have on July 17, this year cornered the four students, whose ages were given as between five and six years to a bush near the school and abused them sexually.

In a statement yesterday, the police in Enugu stated that the act occurred during school hours, adding that the suspect had allegedly “used his fingers on the private parts of the four female pupils, which inflicted serious injuries on them, making them to walk abnormally.”

The statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, revealed that the atrocity by the headmaster came to the fore when one of the abused pupils told the ugly story to her parents.

“This led to the arrest of the headmaster who in response, regretted his act and blamed it on Satan. He said he did not know why he did what he did, adding that he has seen that he did not achieve anything doing what he did,” Amaraizu said.

Amaraizu, who explained that the headmaster is a married man, added that he has now resorted to begging for forgiveness. On whether he has been doing that with other pupils before now, the headmaster declared that it was his first time, adding that there was no motive behind it.

The four victims involved are being treated by doctors at the police medical unit of the Enugu State command, as investigations have commenced into the matter. The police said the headmaster would be arraigned in court on the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) has disclosed that no fewer than 3,089 cases of sexual and domestic violence were reported in the state in the past eight months, noting that the figure was an over 200 per cent increase compared to last year’s figure of 1,044.

This was just as the agency also disclosed that the trends from the data revealed a steady increase in men coming forward to report cases of domestic violence, pointing out that as at August 2018, a total of 103 men came forward to report, implying that about 10 per cent of cases handled this year so far were reported by men.

The Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, made the disclosure yesterday at a news conference commemorating the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness month. The theme for 2018 is: “Securing the Home against Violence: Everyone’s Responsibility.”

The commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry for Justice, Mrs. Funmilola Odunlami, said seven persons were convicted during the period under review.

“From January to August 2018, DSVRT received 3,089 reported cases. This indicates that the number of reports has doubled since 2017 when DVSRT handled a total of 1044 cases for the entire year. From January till August, 2018, the team handled 1,037 cases in the office: 939 domestic violence cases, 245 child abuses, 40 defilement cases, 22 rape cases, and 13 cases of attempt to commit Rape and Sexual Assault by penetration.

He said there had also been reported cases through the 6820 USSD platform, which was commissioned in 2017, to facilitate the swift reporting of incidents of domestic violence, sexual violence and child abuse.