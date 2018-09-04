Stakeholders Identifies Excessive Speeding, Others As Major Causes Of Road Crashes

The Delta State Command of the Nigerian Police Force, Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA), the Nigerian Prisons, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Delta State Motorcycle and Tricycle Association, have brainstormed over the causes of road clashes with finding lasting solutions to them.

Speaking Monday at the Police Road Safety Week in conjunction with FRSC and DESTMA with the theme: “Say No To Avoidable Death”, held at the Police Officers Mess, Okwe, the Commissioner of Police Muhammad Mustafa, tasked all stakeholders in the transport sector to join hands and support the police in reducing road clashes.

According to Mustafa, the programme is designed and created to sensitize participants on best way they could avoid road crashes by observing road signs and markings.

The head of Operations, Deputy Corp Commander, Okore Anthony, hinted that a large percentage of road crashes are caused by human factors, bad roads, vehicle collusion, “but most importantly, the road maintenance is supposed to be done, vehicle maintenance. So I am advising everybody to be at alert and do their jobs correctly so that we can all be saved”.

The Director General, DESTMA, Olorogun Stephen Dieseruvwe, charged participants to apply the information they received at the event, saying that road accidents could be avoided.

He disclosed that between Friday and Saturday, there would be mobile courts to try offenders, “let them drive cooperatively on the road as against competitively”, he advised.

The DESTMA DG, who also delivered a lecture topic on “Defensive Driving: An Approach To Reducing Road Traffic Crashes” also identified driver and human error, road network and infrastructure and non-vehicle maintenance as causes of road crashes.

A Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), Engr. Kingsley Itimi, in his submission tasked drivers to always check their vehicles, tyres, engines, horns, mirrors and wipers before embarking on any journey.

He charged drivers to develop a strategy to coup with stress coming from passengers, paucity of funds saying “every driver is supposed to be a good stress manager to ensure that you arrive safely”.

Meanwhile, James Ekanem, of FRSC, who spoke on road signs and markings, said, “if you follow these signs and markings and you do clearly what is stipulated there, you will find no problem on the road”.

The one week long event would move to Mosques, Churches and parks where drivers, commuters would be sensitized on how to avoid road crashes.