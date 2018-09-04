Kidnappers Whisks Reverend Father In Delta Community

Men of the underworld have allegedly abducted a parish priest of Emmanuel Catholic Church, Aragba, Oviri Okpe, Okpe Local Government Area, Delts State.

It was gathered that the Priest, identified as Rev Father Christopher Ogaga, was purportedly kidnapped around Arava-Oviri-Orere-Okpe Road while he was on his way to Warri.

It was learnt that the kidnappers are demanding a whopping sum of 15 million naira ransom from the family before they would release their captive.

It was reliably gathered that the Catholic priest left Aghalopke at about 10:00pm on Saturday for Warri to help the Parish Priest of Mother of Redeemer Catholic Church, Airport junction, Effurun for the three masses on Sunday morning

Available information to our correspondent have it that Rev. Father Ogaga, was driving alone when he was allegedly kidnapped on his way to Warri, though where he was kidnapped and his current where about are still sketchy.

“He left the house and he was heading to Warri through Arava-Oviri-Orere-Okpe Road. That is the route he used to take to Warri. We are suspecting that he might have been kidnapped along this route.

“He was driving alone when the incident happened because he usually travels to Warri alone on Sundays. We were supposed to go with him that Saturday, but we did not go with him,” a source said.

Rev Father Ogaga is the Principal of St. Peters Clavers College, Aghalokpe. He is also the Parish Priest in charge of St Luke’s Catholic Church, Oviri Okpe and St Jude’s Catholic Church Aghalopke.

The Nigerian Voice Contacted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Muhammad Mustapha, who confirmed the incident saying that operatives of the Command have swung into action, “we are already searching for the kidnappers. He was kidnapped two days ago”.