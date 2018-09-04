Rule of Law v. National Security: The President was Right in his own mind, Somehow, He stated the Law

“Rule of Law must be subject to the Supremacy of nation’s Security and National interest’...” President Muhammoudu Buhari

I have studied the above position of the President of Nigeria on Rule of Law and National Security, without mincing words, he goofed, but in a way, he stated what the law is.

I had followed the conversation on Rule of law for the time being, including the position of my all time boss, Adeniyi Akintola, SAN to the effect that ‘things must be done in accordance with the rule of Law; howbeit, if Rule of law would not handle some critical issues of the Nation, it can only be suspended in order to have an impactful reforms, especially on corruption, as drastic problems needs drastic solution…’

It must be emphasized herein that all persons found culpable in the process of destruction of this nation in one way or the order, had always chanted one similar anthem; ‘Rule of Law’

What is Rule of Law? It has long been settled by the Supreme court had in the case of MILITARY GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE & ORS V. OJUKWU & ANOR (1986) LPELR-3186(SC) ( Pp. 21-22, paras. C-A ) where Per Obaseki, JSC held as follows:

"The Nigerian Constitution is founded on the rule of law, the primary meaning of which is that every thing must be done according to law. It means also that government should be conducted within the frame-work of recognized rules and principles which restrict discretionary power which Coke colorfully spoke of as 'golden and straight and of law as opposed to the uncertain and crooked cord of discretion' (see 4 Inst. 41). More relevant to the case in hand, the rule of law means that disputes as to the legality of acts of government are to be decided by judges who are wholly independent of the executive. See Wade on Administrative Law 5th Edition p. 22-27. That is the position in this country where the judiciary has been made independent of the executive by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1979 as amended by Decree No. 1 of 1984 and No. 17 of 1985. The judiciary cannot shirk its sacred responsibility to the nation to maintain the rule of law. It is both in the interest of the government and all persons in Nigeria. The law should be even handed between the government and citizens."

Considering the above position, it could only be deduced that the executive arm of government is bound to follow the law on all spheres of its engagements except the legislatures deems it fit that same be suspended on certain issues and for certain reasons, as advanced by Chief Adeniyi Akintola, SAN.

While I would not by this article point out if Rule of law had done more evil to us than good in respect of some aspects of our nation’s economy and life, it is commonsensical to half full grasps of our national life and justice dispensation before we can make a justifiable appraisal.

That said, coming back to the President Buhari speech at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Bar Association 58th Annual General conference held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. I must state here that, I share the opinion of the NBA president on same, indeed same was apt and positive, it simply means the NBA president sees himself and NBA as partners in progress of this country and chose not toe the line of mischief in the face of reality. Perhaps, before the NBA president’s speech condemning the statement while trying to put things in right perspective, I had earlier analyzed same with some of our colleagues, that president Buhari meant something else by what he said, and not by how he said it.

Immediately I heard Mr. President’s wordings, listening to all other aspects of the speech, I entered into the mind of President Buhari, I felt the pulse and how it works; he never meant any harm but attempted to quote the law as it is.

How do I mean? President Buhari is not a lawyer, He is not an expert in the use of legal terms and semantics, he only went with the trend that ‘something’ must be subject to National Security and interest.’ Although, he goofed, but it should be noted that making mistake is not a crime.

Indeed, by President Buhari’s wordings, he is only emphasizing the sole purpose of any government as contained in Chapter 2 of the constitution; which is primarily to protect the lives and properties of all its citizens. It is important to appreciate the angle from which President Buhari is coming from.

I had on several occasions listened to Festus Kenyamo, SAN, the Spoke person for the re-election of President Buhari on issues bothering on personal interests and National Interest / Security. I make bold to say that his position is the position of law. I further make bold to say that that was what President Buhari intended.

I must state here, that even in the United State of America, they kept Guatanamo Bay, a place where United States law do not operate and where prisoners can be kept perpetually for the sole purpose of National interest and nations’ security. United Nations and other international bodies had had course prevail on US to close same down, such decision is often vetoed being a permanent member of the Security Council. More so, the US purposely refused to be a signatory to Statute of Rome and several other international treaties in order not to be caught up by its content of human rights and rule of law, indeed, we can see the effect of putting America first slogan on the Americans’ land.

I am not unaware of several sensitive cases pending in our various courts which the subject matter bothers on National interest and individual interests. The position of law at all time had been that where the liberty, freedom and interest of an individual will put to risk the security and interest of the nation, that of the nation called ‘National Interest’ shall override the individual interest and/or right.

I hereby refer to the apex court decision in the case of FAWEHINMI V. NBA & ORS (NO 2) (1989) LPELR-1259(SC) ( P. 83, paras. C-E) where Per AGBAJE ,J.S.C in delivering the unaminous judgment of the Supreme court made reference to the locus classicus case of Ariori v. Elemo and held as follows:

"In Ariori v. Elemo (1983) 1 S.C.N.L.R. 1 this court held as follows: (1) Fundamental rights that are for the sole benefit of the private individual can be waived. These include the right to speedy trial which a litigant can waive by asking for an adjournment of the case in so far as the adjournment does not give rise to a miscarriage of justice. (2) Fundamental rights that are for the benefit of the litigant and the public cannot be waived..."

We cannot but imagine how many people had been killed, maimed and mutilated by Shekau, the acclaimed boko haram leader. I am sure despite all the videos and overwhelming obvious atrocities and wreck inflicted on the nation, if he is caught today, many people will sing their usual anthem, ‘Rule of Law’ whereas in advanced clime, such people would be quarantined and totally shot away from the community till his fate is decided; This, despite their very good justice system.

In the above regard, I humbly lay to bare the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of DOKUBO-ASARI V. FRN (2007) LPELR-958(SC) ( P. 38, paras. B-E ) Where Per MUHAMMAD ,J.S.C held as follows:

"The pronouncement by the court below is that where National Security is threatened or there is the real likelihood of it being threatened, human rights or the individual right of those responsible take second place. Human rights or individual rights must be suspended until the National Security can be protected or well taken care of. This is not anything new. The corporate existence of Nigeria as a united, harmonious, indivisible and indissoluble sovereign nation, is certainly greater than any citizen's liberty or right. Once the security of this nation is in jeopardy and it survives in pieces rather than in peace, the individual's liberty or right may not even exist.”

In the above instance, if the Nigerian president meant to say the law as it is, what crime has he committed?

It was in this country someone has a radio station, shut several videos threatening to burn down Nigeria and kill everybody and that he was already contacting people outside the country already making bombs and other missiles, for the sole purpose of destroying the country called zoo…

While I would not discuss or analyze the propriety of court granting bails to people like Dasuki, Nnamdi Kanu, El-Zazaky et al; which would be most unlikely in advanced climes, I urge my Lords to always put the country first in granting any orders that seems to rival individual rights with the national security and interests.

People who had died as a consequence of the actions and inactions of these persons whose conducts threatens national security and interests are also human beings. In their grave, they can no longer shout or cry for their fundamental rights or rule of law.

Individual rights should never in the interest of our national existence, indissolubility, security and general interest be placed above the National interests and security.

