Osun honours 37 people to mark National Productivity Day 

The Osun State Public Service has honoured 37 people in the state for their various contributions to the development of the state.

The recipients bagged the National Productivity and State Merit Awards for their meticulous services to the state and their outstanding performances in their various fields.

The event was organized by the Office of the Head of Service in the state and it was attended by Civil Servants, Politicians, Security Personnel, Religious Leaders, the judiciary, traditional rulers as well as stakeholders from public and private sectors in the state.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola presenting an Award of Most Distinguished Traditional Ruler to the Akirun of Ikirun, the Oba RaufO layiwola Adedeji, during the 2018 National Productivity Day & State of Osun Merit Awards, at the Aurora Conference and Events Centre,

Those honoured include a former Governor in the State, Chief Adebisi Akande, the Deputy Governor, Mrs Titilaoye Tomori, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dr Najeem Salam, Chief Judge of the State, Mrs Adepele Ojo, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Fimihan Adeoye and Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) among others.

The Guest Lecturer , Dr Adedokun Sikiru of the Department of Economics, Obafemi Awolowo, University (OAU) Ile-Ife spoke on the theme "Tax Culture and Development"

He commended the efforts of the state government to reforming the tax system with a view to generating more tax revenue, saying the efforts are noteworthy and commendable.

In his remarks, Head of Service, Dr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebde said all the awardees were selected based on their outstanding performance and cut across all sectors of the economy in the state. He thanked them for honouring and accepting the awards

Governor Rauf Aregbesola (3rd right); Chairman on the occasion /Guest of Honour, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu (2nd right), Engr. Sola Akinwumi (right), Representative of the Speaker State of Osun, Mr. Simeon Akinwale (5th left) and others during the 2018 National Productivity Day & State of Osun Merit Awards at the Aurora Conference and Events Centre, Osogbo.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Rauf Aregbesola, said there was need to developed a template to measure productivity in order to be successful in any endeavors.

He spoke on a title : "Productivity for prosperity," and urged citizens to engaged in productive activities in order to satisfy their needs and the future desires.

According to him, productivity in the private sector is not difficult to measure as compared to the public sector.

"In the private sector, profit and lose is the balance for their productivity but in the public sector it is difficult to measure because of its challenges", he said.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola (2nd left); Chairman on the occasion/Guest of Honour, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu (2nd right); the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Akanbi (right) and Representative of the Speaker of Osun, Mr. Simeon Akinwale, during the 2018 National Productivity Day & State of Osun Merit Awards, at the Aurora Conference and Events Centre, Osogbo.

The Governor further commended the awardees for their selfless and meticulous services and he urged the public to learn from the examples of the beneficiaries.

He enjoined civil servants to work hard to achieve the expected results and to be remembered for their sacrifice to the success of the state.

Aregbesola, however, said his administration had reflected on the success of the beneficiaries and had duly recognised some distinguished individuals who bagged the national productivity and state merit awards.