General News | 3 September 2018 13:51 CET
Photo Report: President Buhari Meets With senior officials of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation(CCECC) & the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC)
President Buhari yesterday in Beijing, China met with senior officials of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation(CCECC) & the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC). The President was accompanied by Transport Minister Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi & Amb to China Baba Ahmed Jidda