Many Trapped As St. Paul Catholic Church, Ugolo, Adagbrasa in Okpe local government area of Delta State Collapses On Worshipers

Many worshippers of the St. Paul Catholic Church Ugolo, Adagbrasa, in Okpe local government area of Delta State, were on Sunday morning, reportedly trapped when the church building collapsed during morning mass service.

According to DailyTrust, a worshipper has been confirmed dead and scores injured.

Eye witnesses revealed to a correspondent that the immediate cause of the collapse could not be ascertained yet.

It was gathered that the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has directed a delegation led by the State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, to visit the scene with the aim of unravelling the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the church building.

The Governor, who expressed sadness over the death of the worshipper, also directed the government delegation to advise government on how it can assist victims of the collapse.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, Governor Okowa described the unfortunate incident as a sad, unfortunate and regrettable experience.

Okowa prayed for the repose of the departed faithful and condoled with the family of the deceased, and the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who hails from the locality.

“This is indeed a very sad and unfortunate incident. On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with the family of the deceased and those injured, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chairman of Okpe Local Government Council, Chief Julius Scott, the Orodje of Okpe, HRM, Orhue 1, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd) and the entire Ugolo community in Okpe Kingdom over the unfortunate incidence.

"It is our prayer that the soul of the deceased will rest in peace, and that the injured will experience quick recovery. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with the people of Ugolo in Okpe Kingdom over this tragedy," he said.