APC disowns illegal registration of members and prospective voters by suspicious group in Borno State ..

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has disowned what it described as an illegal registration of APC members and prospective voters by a suspicious group of persons in Borno State who are acting a hidden agenda that aims to undermine President Muhammadu Buhari's reelection bid. The APC called on all its members across the 27 local government areas to disregard any registration exercise for now because the exercise has nothing to do with the APC national headquarters and the State level.

A statement issued by Alhaji Bello Ayuba, State Secretary, APC, Borno State.said the party said when the APC is ready to carry out a legitimate registration of members, the party will under normal circumstance, send officials from its national headquarters in Abuja to different States as against a group of suspicious persons that may be working underground to stop legitimate registration of APC members under the directive of the party's

State Secretary of the APC in Borno, Alhaji Bello Ayuba who issued a clarification today, said the party's officials have been receiving calls by its teeming members saying they had come in contact with some people who claim to be officials undertaking registration of APC members in Borno State as well as registration of citizens who intend to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bello Ayuba said the APC views any so called registration of Buhari’s supporters in Borno State or any part of Nigeria as an insult to President Buhari because from the 2015 elections, Buhari won 97 percent of the total votes cast in Borno State and as such registering his supporters under any guise in Borno State is clear disregard for Buhari's popularity.

The secretary said a group of persons currently undertaking an illegal registration are trying to mislead people by collating their names for a purpose that has hidden motive.

The APC said it is aware that a particular individual who is yet to register his return to the APC at the ward level, is behind the illegal registration exercise even while the same individual is known to have provided a venue to a PDP Presidential aspirant who visited Maiduguri recently and used that venue provided by the so called returnee for the purpose of raining abuses on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ayuba assured members of the APC that the party is 100 percent behind President Buhari and the party will work totally for Buhari the same way it did in 2015 when the so called new returnees did everything to undermine Buhari’s election while they were in PDP.

The APC called on security agencies in Borno State to take note that any registration of members is illegal and is capable of causing violence across the State.

The party urged all its members to remain peaceful, law abiding and should not take laws into their hands for whatever reason.