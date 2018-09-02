TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 2 September 2018 15:48 CET

Video: President Buhari Meets Nigerian Community In China

By The Nigerian Voice
President Buhari have met with the Nigerian Community in China. In a video tweet, the President is seen addressing a section of Nigerians at Nigerian Embassy In Beijing.





By: Doo Vincents

