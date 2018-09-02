Gen Buratai Bags Senior Member National Association Of Men Journalists (namej) 

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has been conferred with the tittle "Senior Member of the National Association of Men Journalists (NAMEJ) by the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) for his exemplary leadership style of the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency in the North East amd other forms of criminality in the country. The chairperson of NAWOJ Adamawa State Chpter made the pronouncement when she led other members on a courtesy call to the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

She commended the COAS for establishing the Nigerian Women Corps maintaining that the development has created a more balance in the Army. According to her, the women performs a critical role in nation building and should be allowed to contribute their quota in that regards. She stressed that the appointment of General Buratai was the best for the country. She further prayed for God to continue to guide him and the Nigerian Army in performing their constitutional roles in the country.

In his acceptance remarks, the COAS thanked the association for the visit and for identifying with the Nigerian Army on the successes it has recorded in performing its roles in the country. He expressed optimism that security challenges bedeviling the country would soon come to a quick halt. He also commended the women for their role in supporting their male counterparts in reporting news objectively saying that the role of journalists in the society is critical to nation building.

The COAS further urged the team to maintain it's ethical values in their reportage in order to encourage peaceful coexistence among individuals and groups. The COAS revealed that the idea for setting up the Nigerian Army Women Corps under his leadership was to give female officers and soldiers the opportunities to explore their potentials and to have a more balanced military. He reiterated that it is the practice world over. He said that the Nigerian Army is gender sensitive, promising to continue to relate with the NAWOJ towards building peace among people irrespective of religious and cultural affiliations.

The event was climaxed by presentations of souvenirs by the COAS to the visiting team.